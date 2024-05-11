Odisha village worships the hands that feed us all

CUTTACK (MANIJODI): While people buy precious metals on Akshaya Tritiya, residents of Manijodi village in Cuttack district worship ‘annadata’ or the farmer.

The temple has a life-size statue of a traditional farmer made of concrete. The statue has a hat on its head with the left hand holding a plough and the right a stick for herding cattle. The tradition of worshipping the farmer is around two decades old. On Akshaya Tritiya, the temple is decorated with flowers.

Apart from garlanding the statue with flowers and worshipping it, a Nama Sankirtan (Astaprahari) is organised throughout the day.

The holy ‘Akhi Muthi’ (paddy filled in a ‘gaunai’, a container made of cane) is then taken out in a procession where traditional musical instruments like ‘Jhanja’, ‘Mrudanga’ and cymbals are played with the participants, mostly farmers chanting ‘Jay Kisan’.

After the procession moves around the village and nearby localities, the farmers take their respective Akhi Muthis and start cultivation by sowing it in their land.

“Odisha is a agriculture-based economy. Farmers grow food grains by toiling hard but do not get respect or adequate remuneration. The majority of our villagers are farmers and we revere them as much as God,” said Pratap Sahu, a social activist who had established and consecrated the farmers’ temple in 2005.