People know what I am, have stood by me: CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Returning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s barbs, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the BJP cannot win the hearts of people of Odisha even in the next 10 years, let alone this time.

“Not on June 10, the BJP cannot win the hearts of the people of Odisha in the next 10 years,” the chief minister said in a video message to the people, hours after Modi mounted a scathing attack on him during his election meetings in the state. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the people of the Odisha, he said BJD will form government in the state for the sixth consecutive time.

In his speech, which was uncharacteristically aggressive, Naveen said people of Odisha are well aware what he remembers because they have been with him for the last 24 years.

He also targeted the Prime Minister saying he remembers Odisha only during elections, forgetting promises made in the past. “Remembering Odisha only at the time of election will be of no use,” he added.