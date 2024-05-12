People know what I am, have stood by me: CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Returning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s barbs, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the BJP cannot win the hearts of people of Odisha even in the next 10 years, let alone this time.
“Not on June 10, the BJP cannot win the hearts of the people of Odisha in the next 10 years,” the chief minister said in a video message to the people, hours after Modi mounted a scathing attack on him during his election meetings in the state. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the people of the Odisha, he said BJD will form government in the state for the sixth consecutive time.
In his speech, which was uncharacteristically aggressive, Naveen said people of Odisha are well aware what he remembers because they have been with him for the last 24 years.
He also targeted the Prime Minister saying he remembers Odisha only during elections, forgetting promises made in the past. “Remembering Odisha only at the time of election will be of no use,” he added.
Countering the BJP’s poll narrative of protecting Odia Asmita, Naveen said the PM forgot that Odia is a classical language while sanctioning `1000 crore for the promotion of Sanskrit. “You sanctioned `1000 crore for Sanskrit but nothing for Odia language.” He also reminded Modi that his proposals for according classical status to Odissi music were rejected twice by the Centre.
Naveen chided the PM for not conferring Bharat Ratna on anyone from Odisha. “There are so many brave sons in Odisha but you forgot them. You also forgot Biju Patnaik,” he added.
The CM also referred to the promises of doubling MSP for farmers, coastal highway and added the Centre has also not increased coal royalty in the last 10 years.
He asked the Prime Minister about the promises he made during the 2014 and 2019 elections. “But people of Odisha remember your promise to reduce inflation, creation of two crore jobs among other things. They have not forgotten any of these promises,” he said.