Odisha plans new road safety policy to halve deaths by 2030

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is all set to launch a new road safety policy in a bid to rein in road accidents and ensure safe travel for road users in the state. The policy aims at reducing road accidents and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.

Road accidents have a significant negative impact on the economy as it drains resources and hinders growth. It constitutes a major economic and social crisis apart from being a significant health hazard. Road mishap is the leading cause of all unnatural deaths in Odisha. The policy will holistically focus on 4Es - Engineering, Education, Enforcement and Emergency Care vectors besides administrative and technology-enabled interventions by leveraging information technology and information and communication technology (ICT) based solutions.

The state government has planned to promote research activity in road safety by identifying priority areas, funding of research initiatives and publication of reports. As part of the initiative, key institutions and academicians will be identified and nominated to carry out road safety research. Plans are afoot for collaboration with automobile industry bodies like Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automobile Components Manufacturers’ Association (ACMA), Automobile Tyre manufacturers Association (ATMA) and Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) to establish technology-powered and human-led research facilities including the Institutes of Driving Training & Research (IDTR).