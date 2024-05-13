Odisha plans new road safety policy to halve deaths by 2030

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is all set to launch a new road safety policy in a bid to rein in road accidents and ensure safe travel for road users in the state. The policy aims at reducing road accidents and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.
Road accidents have a significant negative impact on the economy as it drains resources and hinders growth. It constitutes a major economic and social crisis apart from being a significant health hazard. Road mishap is the leading cause of all unnatural deaths in Odisha. The policy will holistically focus on 4Es - Engineering, Education, Enforcement and Emergency Care vectors besides administrative and technology-enabled interventions by leveraging information technology and information and communication technology (ICT) based solutions.
The state government has planned to promote research activity in road safety by identifying priority areas, funding of research initiatives and publication of reports. As part of the initiative, key institutions and academicians will be identified and nominated to carry out road safety research. Plans are afoot for collaboration with automobile industry bodies like Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automobile Components Manufacturers’ Association (ACMA), Automobile Tyre manufacturers Association (ATMA) and Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) to establish technology-powered and human-led research facilities including the Institutes of Driving Training & Research (IDTR).
A Centre of Excellence (CoE) will also be set up to foster innovations and advancements in road safety. The authorities will prioritise and fast track root cause analysis (RCA) of major road accidents for corrective measures and development of a knowledge base for future reference. Apart from strengthening emergency and trauma care facilities, the Transport department will also reinforce the legal and financial environment as road safety measures require legal provisions and enhanced funding support for its sustainability.
An official of the department said the proposed Odisha Road Safety Policy-2024 has provisions to establish the Odisha Road Safety Authority to rationalise and expedite road safety actions plan, budgeting and expenditure. “The authority will review and update the legal framework governing the district road safety committee to ensure its effectiveness and alignment with national road safety policies and laws. It will also explore additional strategies to enhance external funding for road safety initiatives,” he said. Meanwhile, the departments have been asked to submit their feedback on the draft policy by May 15. The policy will be finalised after incorporating the suggestions.
Dire statistics
Odisha recorded 36,463 fatalities and 75,147 injuries in 77,637 accidents in last 7 years
15 persons die in road accidents every day
Highest 5,739 deaths were witnessed in 11,992 road accidents in 2023