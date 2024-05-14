Bhubaneswar region fares well in CBSE boards

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 92 per cent students in Bhubaneswar region cleared the All India Secondary School Examination (Class X) and 83 per cent passed Class XII All India Senior School Certificate Examination, results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.
Bhubaneswar region comprises three states- Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. As per CBSE reports, while the overall national pass percentage is 93.6, at least 92.03 per cent students who took the Class X exam in Bhubaneswar region cleared it. The region secured 13th rank among the 17 in terms of overall pass percentage in All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) - 2024, with Trivandrum, Vijayawada, Chennai and Bengaluru scoring the highest pass percentage between 99.7 and 99.2 per cent.
Girls yet again outperformed boys in the examination. AISSE-2024 marked a slight drop in last year’s Class X examination when Bhubaneswar region scored 93.64 pass percentage. The examination was held from February 15 to March 13.
As far as Class XII results are concerned, around 83.34 per cent students of Bhubaneswar region cleared the examination, again securing 13th position amongst 17 regions in the country. As per reports, of 1,08,063 students of 1,237 schools who appeared AISSE-2024, a total of 90,062 cleared it.
Pass percentage of girls stood at 85.66 per cent while that of boys was 81.41 per cent. As many as 9,620 students are in the compartment category. Among the three states under the region, 37,126 students of Odisha appeared for the Class XII examination and 30,018 of them cleared it, registering a pass percentage of 80.85. West Bengal’s pass percentage was 88.39 while that of Chhattisgarh was the lowest at 79.69.
Among the different categories of CBSE schools in the state, Class XII students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) scored the highest pass percentage of 98.46 followed by 97.44 per cent in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), 85.75 per cent by independent CBSE schools and 63.83 per cent by government schools.
Similarly, among the different categories of students, 81.94 per cent of OBC students of Bhubaneswar region scored passed the Class-XII exam while it was 79.89 per cent in case of SC students and 70.73 per cent in ST students. In Odisha, the pass percentage of OBC students was 82.27 and 72.56 per cent in case of SC students besides, 65.04 per cent ST students cleared the exam.
