Bhubaneswar region fares well in CBSE boards

BHUBANESWAR: Close to 92 per cent students in Bhubaneswar region cleared the All India Secondary School Examination (Class X) and 83 per cent passed Class XII All India Senior School Certificate Examination, results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

Bhubaneswar region comprises three states- Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. As per CBSE reports, while the overall national pass percentage is 93.6, at least 92.03 per cent students who took the Class X exam in Bhubaneswar region cleared it. The region secured 13th rank among the 17 in terms of overall pass percentage in All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) - 2024, with Trivandrum, Vijayawada, Chennai and Bengaluru scoring the highest pass percentage between 99.7 and 99.2 per cent.

Girls yet again outperformed boys in the examination. AISSE-2024 marked a slight drop in last year’s Class X examination when Bhubaneswar region scored 93.64 pass percentage. The examination was held from February 15 to March 13.

As far as Class XII results are concerned, around 83.34 per cent students of Bhubaneswar region cleared the examination, again securing 13th position amongst 17 regions in the country. As per reports, of 1,08,063 students of 1,237 schools who appeared AISSE-2024, a total of 90,062 cleared it.