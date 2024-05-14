BJD government impeding Mayurbhanj development: Naba Charan Majhi

BARIPADA: Naba Charan Majhi, the incumbent BJP MLA representing Rairangpur constituency and the Lok Sabha candidate for Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat, has charged the ruling BJD government for impeding the development of tribal districts.

Addressing a media conference in Baripada, Majhi alleged that the BJD consistently obstructed progress in Mayurbhanj. There are instances of neglect across various sectors in the tribal-dominated district due to the BJD government’s apathy, he added.

He pointed out instances such as the delay in developing the century-old Amarda Airstrip in Rashgovindpur despite a sanctioned fund of Rs 45 crore from the Modi government under the UDAN Scheme. He criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for failing to fulfil promises made before the elections regarding the revival of Mayurbhanj’s Ayurvedic and Homeopathic colleges.

Blaming the state government for disregarding the contributions of the Mayurbhanj Maharajas to the state’s development, Majhi emphasised the lack of industrial development in the mineral-rich district, adding to the growing unemployment crisis.

He underscored the Modi government’s initiatives for railway development in Mayurbhanj but accused the BJD of playing vote bank politics, hindering land acquisition for crucial rail routes.