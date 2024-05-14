BJD government impeding Mayurbhanj development: Naba Charan Majhi

BARIPADA: Naba Charan Majhi, the incumbent BJP MLA representing Rairangpur constituency and the Lok Sabha candidate for Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat, has charged the ruling BJD government for impeding the development of tribal districts.
Addressing a media conference in Baripada, Majhi alleged that the BJD consistently obstructed progress in Mayurbhanj. There are instances of neglect across various sectors in the tribal-dominated district due to the BJD government’s apathy, he added.
He pointed out instances such as the delay in developing the century-old Amarda Airstrip in Rashgovindpur despite a sanctioned fund of Rs 45 crore from the Modi government under the UDAN Scheme. He criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for failing to fulfil promises made before the elections regarding the revival of Mayurbhanj’s Ayurvedic and Homeopathic colleges.
Blaming the state government for disregarding the contributions of the Mayurbhanj Maharajas to the state’s development, Majhi emphasised the lack of industrial development in the mineral-rich district, adding to the growing unemployment crisis.
He underscored the Modi government’s initiatives for railway development in Mayurbhanj but accused the BJD of playing vote bank politics, hindering land acquisition for crucial rail routes.
Targeting BJD leader and School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi, Majhi highlighted the poor performance in the education sector and the high dropout rates in Mayurbhanj. He also pointed fingers at 5T chairman VK Pandian, stating that a retired officer wielding significant power, undermines Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s authority.
Lamenting the closure of various industries in Rashgovindpur, the BJP MP candidate said this has left workers in dire conditions. The delay in completing the Subarnarekha Irrigation project has affected farmers in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, while healthcare services are poor due to shortage of doctors, Majhi said.
He promised to accord priority and revive medical institutions, railway development, industrial growth, education, and healthcare and urged voters to support a ‘double engine government’ for comprehensive development. He promised to spend over 250 days a year in Baripada if elected.
Bhadav Hansdah, the BJP candidate for Saraskana constituency, echoed Majhi’s sentiments, accusing the BJD government of hindering development in Mayurbhanj.
BJP members, including state executive member Sanjeeb Mohanty, BJP candidate for Moroda constituency Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, BJP candidate for Baripada constituency Prakash Soren along with district BJP president (East) Kandra Soren were present.