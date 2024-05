BHUBANESWAR: First phase polling in Odisha in southern districts was largely peaceful with around 74 per cent of voters exercising their franchise. The voter turnout is likely to increase significantly when final figures are available.

Polling was held for four Lok Sabha seats, Berhampur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput along with 28 Assembly constituencies under them. The voting process was largely peaceful barring a few minor skirmishes reported from Chikiti area, chief electoral officer Nikunja Behari Dhal told mediapersons.

While Nabarangpur recorded the highest polling of 80.22 per cent, Kalahandi and Koraput recorded 75.71 per cent and 77 per cent respectively. Berhampur recorded the lowest polling of 63.34 per cent. The CEO attributed low polling in Berhampur to the fact that people in urban areas generally do not vote as enthusiastically as rural parts.

Nabarangpur Assembly segment recorded the highest polling of 85.61 per cent followed by 85.20 per cent in Dabugam. Jharigam, Pottangi, Kotpad, Laxmipur and Umerkote also recorded more than 80 per cent voting. Berhampur Assembly segment recorded the lowest turnout of 54.14 per cent.

In 2019 elections, in the first phase, the same four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly seats had witnessed high polling of over 74 per cent. Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency had also recorded the lowest turnout of 65.89 per cent then.

Even as polling was successful in Kotia, which is caught in a border dispute with Andhra Pradesh and Swabhiman Anchal, an erstwhile Maoist hotbed, where people came out to vote enthusiastically, violence was reported from Chikiti where supporters of BJP and BJD clashed.