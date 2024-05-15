Two presiding officers die in road accidents in Odisha

MALKANGIRI/NUAPADA: Two presiding officers, who were on poll duty in the first phase elections in the state, died in separate road mishaps at Malkangiri and Nuapada on Monday.

One of them, identified as Indrajit Kirsani was returning home after completing his election duty in a Malkangiri booth, when he met with an accident at Damguda Chowk near Katameta market on NH-326 on Monday morning. The deceased served as the headmaster of Bandhaguda Primary School in Mudulipada panchayat under Khairput block. He was appointed as the presiding officer at booth number 122 in the Malkangiri Assembly segment.

While heading back to his native Khuriguda village under Kadamguda panchayat, his motorcycle collided head-on with a private bus, leading to his death on spot.

Local residents and fellow teachers rushed Kirsani to Mathili sub-divisional hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Malkangiri police reached the spot and seized the bus besides detaining the driver, Vigyan Swain, for interrogation at Malkangiri police station.

Malkangiri Model police station IIC Rigan Kindo confirmed the incident, stating that the body has been sent for postmortem, and investigation is on. Villagers have appealed to the government to provide financial assistance to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

In another incident, the presiding officer of Nuapada died in a road accident while returning after polling on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Kumar Naik (58) of Sopad in Kalahandi who was working as a banking assistant at Sinapali in the district. Naik was the presiding officer of booth number 184 in Nuapada.

According to reports, the incident took place late on Monday evening on NH-353 near Tarbod area when Naik was returning to his home after depositing the EVM at the strong room. Subsequently, he was hit by a speeding car and died on the spot. On getting information, police reached the spot to seize the dead body and informed the family members.

Following the incident, the chief electoral officer instructed the district collector to initiate compensation to the family of the deceased. Naik’s family will receive a compensation of Rs 15 lakh.