Anti-JSW leader, 3 others convicted in bombing case

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kujang, Parthsarthi Pattnaik on Tuesday sentenced an anti-JSW project leader Debendra Swain and his three supporters to imprisonment for hurling bombs at the house of one Pravat Rout from Govindpur village in 2021.

Swain from Dhinkia village under Abhyachandpur police station received a two-year jail term while his accomplices Manas Bardhan, Kailash Das, and Abhya Mallick were sentenced to six months in prison each. The judge has also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each accused, with an additional three months imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine.

Sources said, protesters had hurled bombs at Rout’s house on December 3, 2021, targeting him for supporting JSW project. When local police rushed to the spot, they were obstructed by the protesters. The activists even snatched a revolver from a police officer, prompting SI Asutosh Hota to lodge an FIR against them at Abhyachandpur police station.

A case was registered against 15 to 20 accused persons and a probe was initiated. Following the investigation, police arrested Swain and his three supporters, leading to their conviction by ADJ Pattnaik.