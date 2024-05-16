Odisha: AHPGIC to start Doctorate of Medicine course in medical oncology

BHUBANESWAR: After a long wait, the state’s premier cancer institute Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) at Cuttack is all set to start Doctorate of Medicine (DM) course in medical oncology.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the state government’s proposal to start the DM course in medical oncology in AHPGIC. The new course will start from the academic session 2024-25 and strengthen medical education in Odisha. This was one of the 158 PG medical courses cleared by the medical assessment and rating board (MARB) of NMC across the country. The three-year course imparts training to candidates in the field of medical oncology and related subjects with adequate exposure to clinical and laboratory-based activities.

The candidates will be selected through NEET. Aspirants with MD/DNB in medicine/paediatrics/radiotherapy from any institution/university recognised as the NMC will be eligible for the course. “Two seats for the super-speciality course have been approved. Selected candidates will be taught on diagnosis of any cancer, therapy, follow up of cancer patients after successful treatment and palliative care with terminal malignancies,” said an official of AHPGIC.

With this, the number of seats in super specialisation courses in oncology has gone up to six. Earlier, AHPGIC had two seats each for MCh course in surgical oncology and gynaecological oncology. Apart from the two MCh courses, MD (medicine) in radiation oncology and diploma in radiotherapy technician courses are also being offered.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the new course would help reduce the shortage of trained medical oncologists and improve effective diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the NMC has also approved the proposal to start postgraduate courses in the departments of anaesthesiology (three seats) and ophthalmology (three seats) in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar. The new courses will start from the 2024-25 academic year.