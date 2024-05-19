CM Naveen Patnaik's 'tourist’ jibe will cost BJD, says BJP

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik termed top BJP leaders and his counterparts from BJP-ruled states campaigning in the state ‘political tourists’, the saffron party came down on BJD for disrespecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues.

Addressing three separate meetings of BJP workers in Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara and Balasore, the top five leaders of the party held a first-of-its-kind roadshow in Balasore to put up an united face.

The leaders- state BJP president Manmohan Samal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national vice-president Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi told party workers that BJP’s victory in Odisha is certain as the people of the state are fighting the ongoing elections for the party. The BJP is going to form the next government in the state. The chief minister will get a fitting reply from people for terming the prime minister a political tourist.

Samal said the BJP will show BJD how development can be achieved in five years. The BJP will take the state to the pinnacle of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. Dubbing the BJD government as lethargic and corrupt, Pradhan said the prime minister has appealed people of the state to give a chance to BJP as BJD has failed them in every front even after getting popular mandate for five consecutive terms. He (Modi) has also given the guarantee to make Odisha the number one state.

Panda said BJD has turned out to be a ‘two leader’ party as none of its leaders are visible. The prime minister has given the desired push. It is for the BJP workers to capitalise on the goodwill of Modi to bring the party to power. Sarangi said the thin crowd at the chief minister’s roadshow in the state capital gives the impression people have lost interest in this government.