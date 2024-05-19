Over 701 votes collected via home voting

SAMBALPUR: Home voting process for elections in Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency is underway in full swing with over 701 votes collected so far from PwD and senior citizens aged 85 years and above. The district is set to go for polls on May 25.

Sub-collector-cum-returning officer of Sambalpur, Puspanjali Panda said the first phase of home voting was held from May 13 to 16 and the second phase from May 17 to 18. “Until now, home voting is over in Sambalpur and Rengali Assembly constituencies. The remaining areas are being covered gradually,” she said.

Reportedly, booth level officers (BLO) played a vital role in identifying and registering the home voters. The voters were intimated about their voting time. The polling team accompanied by security personnel, reached the addresses of home voters and collected their votes with the entire process being videographed. The polling team faced a major challenge in collecting votes of mentally-challenged and hospitalised voters.