Poll-related seizures touch Rs 254 crore in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized cash, liquor, drugs and other valuable materials worth Rs 254 crore as part of its enforcement drive for election management in the state.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said Rs 17.18 crore in cash, 31 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 35.63 crore, contraband, mostly ganja, worth Rs 74 crore along with precious metals worth around Rs 14 crore and other materials worth Rs 112.66 crore have been seized by different enforcement agencies so far in the state.

The seizures also include freebies. In Bargarh, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Aska and Balangir, where elections will be held in the second phase on May 20, the cash seizure exceeds Rs 2 crore. Around Rs 1.26 crore in cash has been seized from Bargarh, while Rs 36 lakh has been recovered from Kandhamal and Rs 40 lakh from Sundargarh during the enforcement drive.

Dhal said 25 per cent of the 31 lakh litre liquor, has been seized from Bargarh parliamentary constituency. The Election Commission of India appreciated the local administration and enforcement squads for their efforts.