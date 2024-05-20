5 injured in pre-poll clash in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: In yet another incident of pre-poll violence in Ganjam district, five BJP workers suffered serious injuries after being reportedly attacked by BJD supporters during a group clash in Bhanjanagar Assembly segment on Sunday.

Sources said one Subash Barad, a BJP worker of Dihapadhal, was returning to his village on a motorcycle in the evening when a group of BJD supporters intercepted him near Betara chowk. The ruling party workers allegedly attacked him, leaving him with bleeding injuries.

When information about the attack spread, BJP supporters reached the spot and and clashed with the BJD supporters in presence of police. In the skirmish, four more BJP workers sustained injuries. With much difficulty, police stopped the fight and sent the injured persons to Bhanjanagar hospital. Later, BJP workers blocked the Bhanjanagar-Dasapalla road demanding arrest of BJD supporters involved in the attack.

The road blockade was lifted at around 9.30 pm after armed police reached the spot and pacified the agitators. Police said three persons have been detained in this connection.