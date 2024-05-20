BJD and BJP lock horns as Sarashkana prepares for intense battle

BARIPADA: The political scenario in Sarashkana constituency has intensified as both the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gear up for a showdown in the upcoming elections.

Debasish Marandi, nominated by BJD, and Bhadav Hansdah, backed by BJP, emerge as the major contenders, each with a robust support base and extensive political experience.

The BJD announced Marandi’s candidacy, purportedly due to lobbying within the party ranks. The former chairperson of the Special Development Council (SDC) in Mayurbhanj district, Marandi aims to leverage his tenure’s accomplishments to win in the polls.

His nomination also underscores the party’s faith in his leadership and public service track record.

His opponent, Bhadav Hansdah, recently defected from BJD to join BJP, and began a vigorous campaign following his party nomination. BJP’s decision not to field incumbent MLA Bhudhan Murmu reflected the party’s strategic shift, placing its bets on Hansdah’s popularity and grassroots reach.

Political observers anticipate a fierce contest between the two heavyweight candidates, fuelled by their parties’ backing and personal prowess in mobilising voters.

In Marandi’s previous electoral bid for the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat in 2019, he narrowly lost to BJP’s Bishweswar Tudu. While Marandi had got 4,58,556 votes, he lost by a margin of 25, 256 votes.