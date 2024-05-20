Campaign heat in Cuttack as voting day approaches

CUTTACK: With just five days remaining for the third phase election in Odisha, campaigning has assumed high pitch in Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency with candidates of BJD, BJP and Congress leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

While the BJD seems to have an upper-hand not only by selecting its candidate former corporate honcho Santrupt Misra much earlier than the its opponents, but also counting on its impregnable organisational strength in the constituency, the main rival BJP is no push over despite battling many complications.

The saffron party has nominated Bhartruhari Mahtab, a six-time MP from the ruling party who switched sides recently. Mahtab, a best parliamentarian awardee, is relying on the Modi factor and the rising graph of BJP in the district to challenge the BJD bastion and retain his seat.

Congress, which announced its candidate Suresh Mohapatra at the last moment seems to be on the backfoot in terms of campaigning. Generally, MP candidates depend on Assembly nominees who help them in winning elections. At present, of the seven Assembly segments, while Barbati-Cuttack is with Congress, the rest six are with BJD. Comprising seven Assembly segments- Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar, Athagarh, Badamba, Banki and Khandapada, the Cuttack parliamentary constituency continues to be a BJD fortress.