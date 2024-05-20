Nimapara MLA Samir Dash quits BJD, joins BJP

BHUBANESWAR: BJD MLA and former minister Samir Ranjan Dash joined BJP on Sunday. Dash resigned from the primary membership of BJD and joined BJP along with supporters in the presence of state president Manmohan Samal, Odisha election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and other senior leaders of the party.

Welcoming Dash, Samal said a large number of leaders and workers from different political parties started joining BJP much before the dates for elections were announced to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third consecutive time and bring BJP to power in the state.

He said people have made up their minds to free Odisha from the 24 years of misrule of BJD government. It is not the BJP but the people of the state who are fighting the elections to root out corruption. The BJP will fulfil the aspirations of the people in five years, he said.

Dash said, “There was no point in continuing in BJD after losing the confidence of the leadership. So I decided to quit the regional party and joined the BJP as I was impressed by the development work done by Prime Minister Modi in the last 10 years.” Describing his return to BJP as homecoming, the three-time BJD MLA said, “I will accept whatever responsibility the party assigns me. I will try my best to ensure the victory of party nominee for Nimapara, Pravati Parida.

Earlier in the day Dash sent his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveying his decision to quit the party.