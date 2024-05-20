Puri turns into fortress for PM’s Srimandir visit on May 20

PURI: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shree Jagannath Temple and a roadshow scheduled here on Monday.

Briefing the mediapersons on Sunday, Puri SP Pinak Mishra said the security arrangements were made as per the blue book. After discussions with the Special Protection Group (SPG), 63 platoons of police force, besides SPG personnel, will be deployed to provide inner ring security for the PM.

Bomb detection and disposal units, dog squads, and plainclothes Intelligence personnel will be posted, along with security personnel stationed on the rooftops of high-rise buildings along the route of the prime minister’s carcade.

As per the itinerary, PM Narendra Modi will arrive at the Talabania helipad at about 7 am and will proceed to Shree Jagannath Temple amid tight security. After offering prayers to the Trinity, the PM will go on a roadshow from Marichikot to Hospital Square.

Special barricades have been raised along the Badadanda to facilitate the smooth conduct of the roadshow, with the public remaining behind the barricades.

Around 1 lakh BJP supporters and members of the public are expected to participate. The entire Badadanda will be sanitised one hour before his visit.

Devotees will not be allowed inside the temple during the PM’s visit, and the parikrama will also remain closed. Drones are prohibited in the area, said SP Pinak Mishra, who will remain in charge of the roadshow and the PM’s visit.

PM Narendra Modi will appeal to the electorate to vote for Sambit Patra, the candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha seat, and other BJP nominees for the Assembly seats.