Heavy rainfall for two days in parts of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha on Friday and Saturday.

As per the national weather forecaster, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and three more districts on Friday.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and two other districts on Saturday. The national weather forecaster said the rainfall activity will take place under the influence of the system likely to form over Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. A low pressure area is likely to form over south-west Bay of Bengal around Wednesday.

It is likely to initially move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by Friday morning, said the regional Met office. It has advised the fishermen to not venture into north Bay of Bengal from Friday onwards.