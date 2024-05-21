Sambit Patra to fast for three days as penance for his comment on Lord Jagannath - PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP spokesperson and party’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra on Monday landed himself in a soup over his controversial statement on Lord Jagannath which snowballed into a major political controversy.

Responding to media queries after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Bada Danda (Grand Road) at Puri, Patra said he had no words to describe the success of the event and the feeling of the crowd.

“By the way, Jagannath is a devotee of Modi which made the roadshow a grand success,” he said.

Though he clarified that it was a slip of tongue, the remark provided enough ammunition to rivals especially BJD to hit back at the saffron party which has made ‘Odia Asmita’ its poll plank.

Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Calling Mahaprabhu a bhakt of another human being is an insult to the Lord. This has hurt the sentiments and demeaned the faith of crores of Jagannath bhaktas and Odias across the world. The Lord is the greatest symbol of Odia Asmita. Calling Mahaprabhu a bhakt of another human being is totally condemnable.”. He further stated, “I strongly denounce the statement made by the BJP Puri Lok Sabha candidate and appeal to BJP to keep the Lord above any political discourse. By this you have deeply hurt Odia Asmita and this will be remembered and condemned by people of Odisha for a very long time.”