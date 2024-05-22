Odia son instead of ‘Tamil Babu’ will rule state: Amit Shah

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw the ‘mafia’ jibe at the Naveen Patnaik government targeting his close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed his missiles in the same direction calling for an end to ‘Tamil rule’ in the state.

Sharpening his attack on the BJD government for demeaning Odia pride, Shah, who addressed four back-to-back election rallies at Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Parjang and Nayagarh, said Naveen Babu is forcing ‘Babu Shahi’ (bureaucratic rule) on Odisha and hurting the very dignity of Odia people. He is strangulating the culture and pride of the state, he said.

“As Naveen Babu is unable to work, a Tamil Babu is running the state government. Can a Tamil Babu run Odisha? I assure you, if you elect a BJP government, a young son of the soil who speaks Odia, will be the chief minister. A Bhumiputra will rule the land of Utkala Bhumi and not a Tamil babu,” Shah stated during the rallies.

He further said the Assembly election was an election to preserve Odisha’s pride. “Your one vote will help make Modi Ji the prime minister of India again. Your one vote will help empower the lives of the poor and tribals. Your one vote will help make Odisha developed and prosperous,” he asserted.