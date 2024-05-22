Odia son instead of ‘Tamil Babu’ will rule state: Amit Shah

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw the ‘mafia’ jibe at the Naveen Patnaik government targeting his close aide and BJD leader VK Pandian, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed his missiles in the same direction calling for an end to ‘Tamil rule’ in the state.
Sharpening his attack on the BJD government for demeaning Odia pride, Shah, who addressed four back-to-back election rallies at Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Parjang and Nayagarh, said Naveen Babu is forcing ‘Babu Shahi’ (bureaucratic rule) on Odisha and hurting the very dignity of Odia people. He is strangulating the culture and pride of the state, he said.
“As Naveen Babu is unable to work, a Tamil Babu is running the state government. Can a Tamil Babu run Odisha? I assure you, if you elect a BJP government, a young son of the soil who speaks Odia, will be the chief minister. A Bhumiputra will rule the land of Utkala Bhumi and not a Tamil babu,” Shah stated during the rallies.
He further said the Assembly election was an election to preserve Odisha’s pride. “Your one vote will help make Modi Ji the prime minister of India again. Your one vote will help empower the lives of the poor and tribals. Your one vote will help make Odisha developed and prosperous,” he asserted.
Coming down heavily on the Odisha government for keeping the state poor despite its rich mineral resources, the BJP stalwart said there has been no value addition to these resources which are being looted by a group of officers of Naveen Patnaik government. BJP will put an end to it and send all corrupt officials to jail if it comes to power.
At Sambalpur, the Union Home minister promised that BJP will strengthen infrastructure and ensure best medical facilities in the state. Shah said, “We will construct 15 lakh new houses for the poor and provide tap water connections to the 26 households in two years of coming to power. We will make Odisha the number one state of the country in the next five years.”
Launching tirade at the chief minister for ruining the traditions of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in the name of tourism, Shah said BJD is trying to convert the religious centres into commercial centres.
Asserting that lotus is going to bloom in Odisha and India this time, Shah claimed the BJP has crossed 310 marks in the first five phases of the elections. “People of Odisha have the additional task of blooming more than 75 lotuses to form a BJP government in the state,” he said.