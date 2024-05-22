Odisha CM questions contribution of BJP MP for development of Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a move uncharacteristic of him, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik launched a direct attack on BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi saying she did not make any noteworthy contribution for the development of the constituency during the last five years.
In a video message to the people of the constituency, the chief minister accused her of making attempts to stall the beautification and renovation work of Ekamra Kshetra around Lingaraj temple. “She tried to stop the Ekamra Kshetra work,” he said, without naming the MP and urged the people to vote for Manmath Routray, the BJD candidate from the seat.
Stating that Manmath was a successful pilot, the chief minister said he has entered politics to serve the people of the constituency. “In contemporary politics, the participation and contribution of youths are immense and Manmath has become an inspiration for the youths. He will work 24 hours along with me for the development of the constituency and try to transform Bhubaneswar into a world class city,” Naveen said.
In a separate video message, the chief minister also urged people of Puri to vote for BJD candidate Arup Patnaik. Patnaik will work to transform Puri to a heritage city, he said.
Sarangi invites CM for debate
Countering Naveen’s remarks on her, Aparajita invited the CM for an open debate on the development activities that have taken place in Bhubaneswar during her tenure. “I think the chief minister has not read my annual report card which is why he is giving such remarks,” she told mediapersons here.
She alleged that the coterie surrounding the CM has kept him in dark on many issues. “A comprehensive drainage plan needs to be worked out for Bhubaneswar. I have written four letters to the chief minister in this regard but am yet to get any response from him,” the Bhubaneswar MP said.
She further said she had urged the CM to give 600 sq ft land and bigger flats to slum dwellers under the rehabilitation plan but failed to get any reply. “There was also no response to my demand for more number of vending zones in the capital city and appropriate action against money-lending activities in violation of the law in Padmakesarpur area. I doubt if my letters have reached him,” she said.
Sarangi also wanted to know when she opposed the Ekamra and Lingaraj heritage projects and challenged the BJD to show the proof, if it has any, within 72 hours. “I have sent four letters to the CM for heritage conservation in the capital city. A popular CM for 24 years pointing fingers at a first-time MP shows the hopelessness of the BJD,” she added.