Odisha CM questions contribution of BJP MP for development of Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a move uncharacteristic of him, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik launched a direct attack on BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi saying she did not make any noteworthy contribution for the development of the constituency during the last five years.

In a video message to the people of the constituency, the chief minister accused her of making attempts to stall the beautification and renovation work of Ekamra Kshetra around Lingaraj temple. “She tried to stop the Ekamra Kshetra work,” he said, without naming the MP and urged the people to vote for Manmath Routray, the BJD candidate from the seat.

Stating that Manmath was a successful pilot, the chief minister said he has entered politics to serve the people of the constituency. “In contemporary politics, the participation and contribution of youths are immense and Manmath has become an inspiration for the youths. He will work 24 hours along with me for the development of the constituency and try to transform Bhubaneswar into a world class city,” Naveen said.

In a separate video message, the chief minister also urged people of Puri to vote for BJD candidate Arup Patnaik. Patnaik will work to transform Puri to a heritage city, he said.