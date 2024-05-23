Triangular fight on cards in Korei Assembly segment

JAJPUR: A triangular contest among the ruling BJD, BJP and Congress is on the cards in Korei Assembly constituency of Jajpur district.

A stronghold of BJD since 2000, the constituency is witnessing an interesting electoral battle after the ruling party sprang a surprise by announcing the name of Sandhyarani Das as its candidate from Korei. Sandhyarani is the mother of BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das.

Political observers said the ruling party has apparently fielded Sandhyarani from Korei with twin objectives. Winning the Assembly seat is likely to be easy for her as Korei is a family stronghold and has been represented by her husband Ashok Das five times.

Besides, the candidature of Sandhyarani is being seen as a back-up plan for Pranab who is the BJD’s candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat and is pitted against BJP heavyweight and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. If Das fails to win, he can always get himself elected from Korei through a by-election.

Expressing confidence of winning the polls, Sandhyarani said, “People are happy with the welfare schemes launched by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government. I am confident of winning the election with a good margin.”