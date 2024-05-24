‘Ampere Nexus’ electric scooter unveiled

BHUBANESWAR: Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, unveiled its first high-performance family scooter, the Ampere Nexus here.

Starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,09,900, at authorised dealership ‘ION Wheels’, the Ampere Nexus is said to be entirely designed, developed and manufactured in India featuring multiple first-ever innovations and class-leading specifications.

The two-wheeler comes in four attractive colours Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White and Steel Grey. The high-performance and family focused features of the vehicle redefines the electric scooter experience, providing unparalleled comport, style, performance and safety, said the Greaves Electric Mobility officials.

Greaves Electric Mobility national head Sabyasachi Chakraborty said the launch of the e-scooter marks a momentous achievement.

“Ampere Nexus stands ready for those ready to take charge of their daily aspirations,” he said.