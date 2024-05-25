Odisha: Section 144 clamped in Sambalpur for smooth polling

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration has imposed section 144 in the district and prohibited gathering of more than five persons as part of its extensive bandobast plan for smooth conduct of polls on Saturday.
Sambalpur collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal on Friday said the prohibitory orders were imposed as per the instructions of the Election Commission to avoid attempts by political parties to influence the polling in any way or avoid incidents that might disrupt the election process. The restrictions will be lifted on May 26 evening.
IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal said all arrangements and enforcement measures have been put in place for the elections. While CCTV surveillance will be maintained, CAPF personnel have been deployed and regular flag march carried out in the district.
Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across the district to ensure smooth polling. At least 180 locations with critical polling booths have been identified. CAPF will be deployed in 170 such booths. Twelve companies of CAPF and 15 platoons of state armed forces have also been deployed across the district.
Around 400 police personnel have come from Chhattisgarh to assist in the election duty. Apart from SOG personnel and home guards, 65 mobile parties have become active from Thursday evening. Similarly, 24 flying squads and 24 static surveillance teams have been engaged. Vehicle checking and inspection of hotels is underway. At least 17 check points have been set up across the district.
Collector Agrawal said dispersal of poll parties started from 6 am on Friday. The parties reached their respective polling stations by noon. There are 948 booths in the district. Necessary facilities like drinking water, sheds, toilet, ramp and wheelchairs have been arranged at the booths. The block-level officers and tehsildars have been asked to monitor the situation around the polling booths in their respective areas. A control room has been set up for monitoring the booths. At least 568 booths will be monitored through web-casting. He said all complaints regarding violations of the model code of conduct have been addressed and disposed of. People who had threatened to boycott the polls, have been convinced to participate in the election after discussion with the district administration.