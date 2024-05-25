Odisha: Section 144 clamped in Sambalpur for smooth polling

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration has imposed section 144 in the district and prohibited gathering of more than five persons as part of its extensive bandobast plan for smooth conduct of polls on Saturday.

Sambalpur collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal on Friday said the prohibitory orders were imposed as per the instructions of the Election Commission to avoid attempts by political parties to influence the polling in any way or avoid incidents that might disrupt the election process. The restrictions will be lifted on May 26 evening.

IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal said all arrangements and enforcement measures have been put in place for the elections. While CCTV surveillance will be maintained, CAPF personnel have been deployed and regular flag march carried out in the district.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across the district to ensure smooth polling. At least 180 locations with critical polling booths have been identified. CAPF will be deployed in 170 such booths. Twelve companies of CAPF and 15 platoons of state armed forces have also been deployed across the district.