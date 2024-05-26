Sakhi booths a hit among voters

BHUBANESWAR: Women-led booths were a hit among voters in the twin city. Replete with amenities like drinking water, sheds, playing areas for children, fans, among other things, these booths - also called Sakhi booths - did not just ensure convenience for voters but also a smooth voting process.

As per reports, 494 Sakhi booths were set up in all Assembly seats under Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency which included 200 in Bhubaneswar-Central Assembly segment. Under Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, 208 such booths were set up across all the seven Assembly segments including 33 in Cuttack-Barabati segment.

The Election Commission of India had announced to set up these booths with a focus to increase the count of women voters. The booths are being managed by women polling officers and police personnel.

For first-time voter Namrata Behera, the Sakhi booth at Palasuni government high school was a big help. “Being a first-time voter, I did not have much idea about the voting process. When I reached the polling booth, the women officers were cooperative and guided me through the entire process,” she said.

Lina Parida who cast her vote at government high school in Saheed Nagar said due to Sakhi booths in her locality, more women were encouraged to come out and exercise their franchise. The Sakhi booths in Cuttack witnessed similar appreciation from the women voters.