Odisha HSC exam: Sundargarh district records 97.24 pass percentage

ROURKELA/MALKANGIRI: The tribal-dominated Sundargarh district has recorded 97.24 per cent success rate in the annual Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the results of which were declared on Sunday. Out of the 24,638 students who appeared for the exams, 24,315 successfully passed.

According to Sundargarh district education officer (DEO) AK Pradhan, 18 students achieved A1 ranks, with 15 of them coming from private schools. The Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir (SSV) at Sector-6, Rourkela, alone accounted for 10 A1 position holders, including the district topper Shruti Panda, who scored 563 marks.

Additionally, two students from SVM at Dengibadi, Sundargarh town, and Baji Rout Siksha Niketan, Rourkela, secured A1 ranks, while one student from Chhend Public School, Rourkela, also achieved this distinction.

The only students from government schools who attained A1 ranks were Sajeet Kerketta of Kutra Government School in Kutra block (547 marks), Archita Sahu of Government High School at Uditnagar, Rourkela (552 marks), and Sneha Sahu of the government-aided Tarkera High School, Rourkela (551 marks). Sundargarh district has around 370 government high schools, including 23 government-aided high schools. The district’s pass percentage of 97.24 percent this year is slightly lower than last year’s 97.39 percent.

In contrast, Malkangiri district registered a pass percentage of 95.04 percent in the annual HSC examination 2024. Out of 8,550 candidates, 8,296 passed, while 254 students could not clear the exam. Four students from Balimela Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Malkangiri achieved A1 grades, including Chinmaya Prasad Panda and Mahesh Ranjan Behera, both scoring 552 marks, and Shradhanjali Sahu with 548 marks. Binit Biswas from Jagannathpalli High School at MV-7 also secured an A1 grade with 551 marks.