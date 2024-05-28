ECI suspends special secretary in Odisha CM's office for poll interference

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the suspension of DS Kutey, special secretary to the chief minister’s office (CMO), on charges of unduly interfering in the conduct of the elections.

The 1997 batch IPS officer in the Additional DG rank has been asked to report by 3 pm on May 29, a letter by ECI secretary Rakesh Kumar to the Odisha chief electoral officer (CEO) said.

Similarly, the poll panel asked IG (CM security) Ashish Singh to present himself for detailed medical examination by a special medical board constituted by the director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar not later than May 30.

Singh has been on medical leave since May 4. The CEO has been directed to coordinate to ensure that the director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar constitutes the special medical board to ascertain illness and treatment being undergone by Singh. The report on Singh by the CEO will have to reach the ECI by May 31.

The ECI letter said action on the two IPS officers was taken based on a communication from the CEO on May 27 in which he had made certain averments indicating undue influence being exercised by the two officers directly connected with conduct of election work.

The ECI said this was also corroborated by various other inputs received from the field from time to time. The election panel also directed that expeditious investigation under due process of law will continue unhindered in the case registered against BJP MLA candidate from Khurda for damaging an EVM in a polling booth.