Odisha: No new SFCs, varsities told to focus on job-oriented courses

BHUBANESWAR: The state Higher Education department has yet again asked the public universities not to introduce any new self-financing courses (SFCs) except those that are job-oriented.

This was decided at a meeting between Higher Education department with officials of 11 public universities recently. “No self-financing courses shall be regularised or opened further by the department. Only job-oriented courses are to be opened,” the meeting decided.

Besides, admission to existing SFCs at undergraduate, post-graduate and BEd levels in all public universities will be done only through the department’s students academic management system (SAMS) and not at the institution-level. Professional SFCs like BBA, BCA and LLB will also be included under SAMS. An advisory on the above-mentioned decisions has been sent to the universities, official sources said.

The move, officials said, is aimed at streamlining self-financing education system in public universities and degree colleges including autonomous ones where questions are being raised on the quality of education being imparted. Besides, the department is now aiming at opening skill development courses that would improve employment prospects of students.