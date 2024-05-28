Security beefed up for last phase polls in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: The Mayurbhanj district administration on Monday has announced extensive security arrangements for the final phase of the 2024 election, scheduled for June 1.

The election will cover one Parliamentary constituency and nine Assembly constituencies, with voting set to take place at 2,128 booths, including one auxiliary booth.

District collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde shared the details during a press conference on Monday.

According to Shinde, a total of 1,742,674 voters are expected to cast their votes. Among these, 760 voters from PVTGs will vote at 17 designated booths. There are 99 candidates contesting the nine Assembly seats and 11 candidates vying for the Parliamentary constituencies of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Balasore.

The collector also spoke on 151 booths identified as critical, with the highest number in Karanjia ST constituency (30 booths), followed by Rairangpur ST constituency (29 booths), and Jashipur ST constituency (24 booths). To ensure transparency, 143 critical polling stations will have live webcasting, while the remaining eight stations in net-shadow areas will have videography.

Essential facilities such as water, sheds, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity have been arranged to accommodate all voters, including the elderly and persons with disabilities.

SP, S Sushree, present at the press conference, said 54 flying squads, 54 static surveillance teams, 18 video surveillance teams, and nine video viewing teams to monitor for any voter inducement. Security has been tightened at entry points to the district, she added.