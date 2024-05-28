TPSODL plans street plays to promote power safety awareness

BERHAMPUR: Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has planned to organise over 140 street plays to promote power safety awareness among consumers this year.

The company has already hosted 61 street plays between January and May in Koraput and Ganjam districts, reaching around 25,000 individuals across 61 villages. Launched last year, the initiative has made a significant impact in raising awareness on issues like employee and animal safety, energy conservation, and prevention of electricity theft. The street plays are organised in collaboration with village communities, women self-help groups (WSHGs) and NGOs to cover key themes including consumer and public safety, prevention of unauthorised hooking and construction, animal poaching, domestic electrical safety, digital payments, energy conservation, safety observation reporting, and the use of the 1912 call centre number.

“At TPSODL, we are committed to leading the way toward a safer Odisha. This year, we are expanding our Nukkad Nataks to over 140, deepening our engagement across our service areas to not only enhance safety awareness but also empower and unite the communities we serve,” said Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

In forested areas, including Bhanjanagar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Boudh, the company has emphasised the animal safety theme for Nukkad Natak. Last year, the company completed over 100 street plays.