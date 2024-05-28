Urban apathy continues to pull back polling in Cuttack per centage

CUTTACK: Despite all efforts by the Election Commission to sensitise and motivate people to exercise their franchise, urban apathy continued to be the sore point in these polls.

Even though the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat recorded more than 71 per cent voting on May 25, the two urban Assembly segments Barabati-Cuttack and Choudwar-Cuttack under it put up a dismal show.

The Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment which comprises 32 wards of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) recorded the lowest polling percentage of 57.48. Of the total 2,44,470 voters, 1,03,994 did not turn up to cast their votes in the seat.

The Choudwar-Cuttack segment comprises 21 wards of CMC, 19 wards of Choudwar municipality and six gram panchayats of Tangi-Choudwar block. It recorded polling of 59.73 per cent, the second lowest in the parliamentary constituency. Of the total 2,33,770 voters, 94,119 did not turn up to vote, a major chunk from the CMC.

The highest polling percentage of 81.16 was recorded from Athagarh Assembly segment followed by 80.88 per cent in Khandapada, 76.09 nt in Banki, 74.57 in Baramba and 72.09 in Cuttack Sadar Assembly constituency.

In 2019, the polling percentage in Barabati-Cuttack and Choudwar-Cuttack was 56.71 and 59.54 respectively. Athagarh, Banki, Baramba and Cuttack Sadar Assembly segment had registered above 70 per cent polling.

A senior administrative officer attributed several reasons for low polling in urban areas of Cuttack district. He said a big proportion of senior citizens do not turn up to vote. Similarly, there are some voters whose names are enrolled in the voters’ list at two places- their native village and the urban areas where they reside. Such voters mostly vote at their native places, he said.