Free houses for homeless if BJP voted to power: Pradhan

JAGATSINGHPUR/JAJPUR; The BJP would implement various schemes for the benefit of the people if elected to power in Odisha, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an election meeting in Balikuda. These initiatives include free housing to 15 lakh homeless individuals, 300 units of free electricity under Surya Ghar Yojna, LPG connections, and latrines.

Additionally, the party promises a pension of Rs 3,000 for elderly citizens. Pradhan urged voters to support the BJP to ensure an Odia chief minister, calling for the ousting of the ‘Tamilian Gumasta’ brought in by the BJD. He criticised the BJD for renting leaders to manage Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s speeches.

Pradhan also spoke on the alleged failure of the BJD government in providing basic amenities in Balikuda Erasama, mismanagement and corruption by Tamil contractors. He also highlighted the shortage of teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals, and the increasing migration of labourers under the BJD’s 24-year rule.

Pradhan urged voters to support BJP candidates Bibhu Prasad Tarai for MP and Satyasarthi Mohanty for MLA in the Balikuda Erasama constituency.

Taking a dig at BJD organisation secretary Pranab Prakash Das during his election campaign in Dharmasala in Jajpur district on Tuesday, Pradhan raked up the leader’s alleged involvement in the MV Black Rose case, a cargo ship.

“There was a conspiracy to sell the state’s natural wealth through Black Rose,” alleged Pradhan.

Highlighting key issues like drinking water, lack of doctors and nurses in hospitals, lack of teachers in high schools as well as other job vacancies in Jajpur, Pradhan blamed the BJD government for its failure to bring in development.