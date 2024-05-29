Free houses for homeless if BJP voted to power: Pradhan

JAGATSINGHPUR/JAJPUR; The BJP would implement various schemes for the benefit of the people if elected to power in Odisha, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an election meeting in Balikuda. These initiatives include free housing to 15 lakh homeless individuals, 300 units of free electricity under Surya Ghar Yojna, LPG connections, and latrines.
Additionally, the party promises a pension of Rs 3,000 for elderly citizens. Pradhan urged voters to support the BJP to ensure an Odia chief minister, calling for the ousting of the ‘Tamilian Gumasta’ brought in by the BJD. He criticised the BJD for renting leaders to manage Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s speeches.
Pradhan also spoke on the alleged failure of the BJD government in providing basic amenities in Balikuda Erasama, mismanagement and corruption by Tamil contractors. He also highlighted the shortage of teachers in schools, doctors in hospitals, and the increasing migration of labourers under the BJD’s 24-year rule.
Pradhan urged voters to support BJP candidates Bibhu Prasad Tarai for MP and Satyasarthi Mohanty for MLA in the Balikuda Erasama constituency.
Taking a dig at BJD organisation secretary Pranab Prakash Das during his election campaign in Dharmasala in Jajpur district on Tuesday, Pradhan raked up the leader’s alleged involvement in the MV Black Rose case, a cargo ship.
“There was a conspiracy to sell the state’s natural wealth through Black Rose,” alleged Pradhan.
Highlighting key issues like drinking water, lack of doctors and nurses in hospitals, lack of teachers in high schools as well as other job vacancies in Jajpur, Pradhan blamed the BJD government for its failure to bring in development.
“The CM has brought people from Tamil Nadu on rent to make them leaders,” said Pradhan.
“Around 140 out of 320 posts of doctors are vacant in Jajpur, of which 40 per cent are in government hospitals. The district has been allotted 806 posts for nurses, but there are 453 vacancies, that’s 56 per cent of it. Besides 14 panchayats in Jajpur do not have high schools. Close to 25 per cent children in the district are short in height, while 20 per cent children are short in weight and height,” stated Pradhan, raising the Nagada issue, a place which had been in news years ago for malnutrition deaths of children.
He appealed people to vote BJP to power and see the development of the state in a few years.
Vaishnaw holds grand road show
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a grand road show in Biridi and Raghunathpur areas under Tirtol Assembly constituency to garner support for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. A large number of BJP workers, supporters, and local residents participated in the road show. Vaishnaw urged people to support BJP MLA candidate Rajkishore Behera for Tirtol Assembly seat.