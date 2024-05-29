Odisha: Pressure bomb planted by Maoists defused

BERHAMPUR: A day after a tribal youth was found killed by Maoists in Kandhamal’s Badipanga village, SOG and CRPF jawans recovered a pressure bomb reportedly planted by the ultras in nearby Kotagarh forest on Tuesday.

The body of 25-year-old Metala Rohita was recovered from near Badipanga anganwadi centre, a few metres from his house on Monday. He was abducted by around 10-15 members of Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali divisional committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Saturday night on the charge of being a police informer.

After the recovery of Rohita’s body, security forces launched a search operation in the area. While the security personnel were combing Laseri reserve forest in Kotagarh, they detected a powerful improvised explosive device (IED). The bomb was later defused.

Southern range IG JN Pankaj confirmed the recovery of the explosive and said the spot where the IED was found is near Badipanga village. Despite attempts by Maoists to create disturbance, the elections passed off peacefully in the region. Frustrated, the ultras are now trying to cause trouble.

He further said Maoists usually use tiffin bombs and explode it remotely. But the powerful IED is different as it detonates once pressure is exerted on the trigger.

Keeping in view the improvised tactics of the Maoists, the security personnel engaged in combing have been asked to remain alert and follow the SOP strictly. Pankaj asserted that the combing operation would continue to make the area Maoist-free.