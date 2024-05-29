PWD to spend Rs 13 crore to commence 4-lane project

JEYPORE: The Public Works department (PWD) is set to start work for a four-lane project for a two-kilometre stretch from Panchanan Temple chowk to Indira Panda chowk.

A technical team visited the area on Monday to kickstart the project before the monsoon season. They decided to expand the road to 75 feet in width and aimed to ease the traffic congestion in the town.

The four-lane project will entail an investment of around Rs 13 crore. For the project, the PWD will acquire government land near Fishery Tank and All India Road to widen the new four-lane road.

Sources said, locals including public representatives, have long been demanding better road connectivity before the district administration for quite some time.

The demand was driven by the need to ease traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicular movement from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Malkangiri district on a regular basis. The four-lane will pass through Jayanagar, Paika Street chowk, and Jagganath Sagar road. Currently, the road is only 30-feet wide, leading to daily traffic issues.

Executive engineer of PWD Jeypore division, Kshirdhar Kandhapani informed that the four-lane work will be completed by March 2025. “We have decided to start the four-lane project where the land is available with us, and it is expected to be completed by March 2025,” he added.