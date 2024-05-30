Ashamed of molesting daughter, man tries to kill self

BHUBANESWAR: Shamed and guilt-stricken for molesting his minor daughter, a man allegedly attempted to end his life in a police station after he was arrested for the crime here on Tuesday.

Accused Badal Das had locked himself in the police station’s toilet where he tried to slash his private parts, neck and hand. He was immediately rushed to a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable now.

Das, who works as a mason and stays with his family in Salia Sahi, is charged with molesting his 14-year-old daughter at his house on Monday night. Police said the victim is the eldest among three siblings.

The incident took place when the accused was sleeping with his three children and wife. Out of fear and shock, the girl did not reveal her ordeal to her mother at night. After Das left for work the next morning, she informed her mother about his outrageous deed.

On coming to know of the matter, Das’ wife took her daughter to Maitri Vihar police station on Monday morning to lodge a complaint. The police registered a case and arrested Das later in the night.

The accused was taken to Capital Hospital for medical examination where his wife and elder daughter were present on Tuesday morning. Sources said the mother-daughter duo reportedly told him that he deserved severe punishment and they would never see his face again.

Das was brought back to the police station and was supposed to be produced before a court later. He was visibly upset and even refused to have his lunch. He then went inside the toilet on the pretext relieving himself, locked himself from inside, and reportedly cut his private parts, left hand’s vein and neck. He had apparently picked up a razor-like equipment from the hospital.

Police heard his screams, broke the toilet’s door and rescued him. He was initially admitted to Capital Hospital but later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. “The health condition of Das is stated to be stable. A separate case has been registered against him for attempting to end his life,” said an officer of Maitri Vihar police station.

Sources said a report on the police personnel who was on sentry duty when the accused inflicted injuries on himself has been sent to senior officers and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against him accordingly.