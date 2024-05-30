Boundless emotions for Kamala as PM Modi touches her feet

KENDRAPARA : In a heartwarming gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched the feet of 66-year-old Kamala Moharana, who has been transforming waste into beautiful materials, during the public meeting in Kendrapara on Wednesday.

Kamala, from Khairpur village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, was previously praised by Modi in the 98th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on February 26 for her innovative work. Kamala had also sent a ‘rakhi’ made from waste materials to the Prime Minister on this year’s Raksha Bandhan.

Upon learning of Kamala’s presence at the Barua poll meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his desire to meet her and bowed before her in front of a large crowd. “I tried to touch the feet of Modiji but the PM suddenly bowed his head before me and touched my feet. I will never forget this in my life,” said an emotional yet overjoyed Kamala.

Kamala runs a successful self-help group (SHG) which she started with a small band of women in 2016. She now helps around 50 women earn a living by converting waste into beautiful materials. Her initiative has dramatically changed her life and the lives of many rural women who would otherwise struggle to make ends meet.

For the past seven years, Kamala has been crafting beautiful baskets, pen and mobile phone stands, flower pots, hand fans, wall hangings and other items from waste material. Her innovative idea has earned widespread appreciation, especially after the Prime Minister’s recognition.

“My life changed dramatically after the PM praised my work. He is like an elder brother to me which is why I made a rakhi from waste materials like plastic, polythene and covers of food, biscuits and milk packets and sent it to him,” Kamala shared.

Kamala recycles plastic, polythene and other waste items to address environmental issues. She collects these materials from garbage dumps and recycles them. Initially, villagers thought she was a ‘kabadiwalla’ but their perception changed after Modi highlighted her work. “People started appreciating my work after the PM mentioned it in Mann Ki Baat,” Kamala added.