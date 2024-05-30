Naveen holds roadshow in Nimapara

BHUBANESWAR : With campaigning for last phase of election set to end on Thursday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a mega roadshow at Nimapara on Wednesday evening. A large number of people lined up on both sides of the road as the chief minister moved around the town in a specially designed vehicle.

The roadshow was held on a 2 km stretch road in the town from Gulgula square. The roadshow continued for over an hour during which the chief minister promised free electricity from July and extension of the BSKY to all categories of people including government servants.

“No electricity bill will have to be paid from July. Everyone will be covered under BSKY and Mission Shakti members will get pension,” he said while urged people to vote for Jodi sankha. “You should vote for BJD’s MP and MLA candidates to ensure their victory in election,” he added.