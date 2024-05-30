'This election will determine fate of democracy': Kharge

BHUBANESWAR: President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the results of this election will determine the fate of democracy and Constitution in the country.

Addressing back-to-back election meetings at Balasore and Bhadrak, Kharge said the BJP has been planning since long to change the Constitution and end reservation for weaker sections of the society. “We want your participation to fight such designs of the BJP,” he said while urging people to vote for Congress in the last phase of elections on June 1.

Kharge said the saffron party has made its intentions clear by adopting privatisation during the last 10 years as part of which contractual services have been introduced at the cost of government jobs. This is a conspiracy to end reservation through the back door, he said adding the BJP-led NDA government has taken several such steps to weaken the Constitution.

Stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to create two crore employment opportunities every year, Kharge said he does not even talk about it nowadays.

Stating that 30 lakh Central government posts are vacant, the Congress chief said the economically weaker sections, dalits and scheduled tribes have a right to get 15 lakh such jobs. In Odisha, 1.5 lakh government posts are vacant, he said and announced if an INDIA bloc comes to power, all these posts will be filled up. The Congress president slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for extending help to BJP on all critical issues.

Kharge said there is a wave in favour of INDIA which he sensed during his campaign. “People have decided to bid farewell to the Narendra Modi government,” he said and hit out at the BJD and BJP governments for their all-round failure.