Chandan Yatra blast in Odisha claims three lives, probe ordered

PURI/ BHUBANESWAR: The explosion in a firecracker stockpile that rocked the Chandan Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath in Puri on Wednesday night has claimed three lives, including two children. One of the victims was a two-year-old boy.

Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday ordered a high-level inquiry led by special relief commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu, the incident which occurred during fireworks display near Narendra tank leaving 30 persons injured smacked of gross absence of safety measures by the administration.

The survivors were admitted to nine different private and government hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Six were discharged while eight were admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The health and local administration, however, were reluctant to disclose details of the survivors some of whom are believed to be minors.

On that day, Naveen visited SUM Ultimate Hospital in the capital to meet the injured. He interacted with their family members and held discussions with the doctors. An ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to kin of each deceased has also been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Initial investigation revealed no permission was obtained from the authorities concerned for the firecrackers shown on such a large scale. Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred when burning firecrackers landed on the stockpile, triggering a chain of explosions by a narrow bank of the tank where a large crowd including children had gathered to witness the show. The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel were also deployed as ‘Chapa Khela’ was being organised.