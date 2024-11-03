Revamped Biju Patnaik Park in Cuttack to open soon

CUTTACK: The new look of Biju Patnaik Park in Cuttack city is targeted to be opened for the public soon, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has submitted in the Orissa High Court.

In a report submitted before the special bench of the court dealing with civic issues of Cuttack, CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra stated the development and modernisation of Biju Pattnaik Park is now at completion stage. The work is being done by the CDA through National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC), a central PSU.

“The completion date of the project is March 15, 2025 as per the agreement. But the work is now in completion stage. Hence, NPCC has been directed by CDA to complete the work by November 30, 2024. After the completion and handing over of the said park by NPCC to CDA, it can be opened and made functional for public utility purposes,” Patra stated in the report.

The CMC and CDA are jointly undertaking the project at a cost of Rs 23 crore. Earlier, the president of High Court Bar Association, Bijay Dash, who heads the Advocates’ Committee constituted by the court, had sought intervention against non-opening of the park despite huge amount being spent on its renovation.

Acting on it the bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh had on October 5, 2024 sought from CMC a report as to whether the work relating to the park has been completed as per the approved plan and if so, why it is not being opened for the public.

The bench expressed satisfaction over the report of the CMC on the progress of the project.The Biju Patnaik Park sprawling 36 acre at Sector 11 of Bidanasi project area was developed as an Udyan since 1997. It was opened for the public in 2010.