Value-based care, medicine need of the hour: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: Executive director of AIIMS-Rishikesh, Dr Meenu Singh on Saturday emphasised the importance of value-based medicine in conjunction with evidence-based approaches to enhance quality of life and health economics.

Speaking at the annual research conclave organised by AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here, Dr Singh highlighted the significance of researching traditional concepts, particularly in a state like Odisha, renowned for its rich cultural heritage.

“Value-based care programmes aim at holding providers more accountable for improving patient outcomes while also giving them greater flexibility to deliver the right care at the right time. It will also help reduce the per capita cost of healthcare as well as improve clinician experience,” she said.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the institute is committed to advancing medical research with an impressive record of securing around Rs 15 crore as research grants from national and international funding agencies, and over 1,000 publications in high-impact journals.

“A state-of-the-art central research facility on modern biotechnology and product development has been established at the institute. Faculty members have achieved milestones, including new patents in orthopedic surgical applications and advancements in the diagnosis of visual disorders. Collaborations with IIT-Bhubaneswar have led to research in AI further expanding the institute’s capabilities,” he said.