BHUBANESWAR: As Mahanadi water sharing continues to be a bone of contention between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said his government is pursuing the matter seriously with the neighbouring state for an early resolution.

Addressing a media-conference at Balangir in his maiden two-day visit to the district, the chief minister said he has already had two rounds of discussions with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai on the issue.

“Our government has taken the matter seriously and discussion on the issue is going on. I have taken up the issue with the Chhattisgarh chief minister twice and we are hopeful of finding an early solution to the water dispute,” Majhi said.

Targeting the previous government for doing nothing when the Chhattisgarh government constructed a large number of barrages on the upper stream of Mahanadi river, Majhi said the Odisha government is now focused on speeding up the proposed barrages and dam projects on the river to conserve water.

“We are committed to ensuring that Odisha’s rightful share of Mahanadi water is protected. The state government is giving emphasis to accelerate the implementation of key projects on the river,” he added.

Earlier in September, Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil had assured that steps were being taken to resolve the long-standing Mahanadi river water dispute soon. The Mahanadi Water Tribunal is working steadfastly to find a fair and equitable solution that benefits both states, Patil had said after CM Majhi had taken up the issue with him during his Odisha visit.