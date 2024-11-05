Berhampur's ODF status questioned as public toilets remain neglected

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur city was declared open defecation-free in 2018. Two years later, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) was awarded ODF++ ranking in the Swachhata Sarvekshan (cleanliness survey) conducted by the Centre.

But the acute shortage of functional public toilets and garbage strewn in the open belie the very notion of sanitation.

The city has a population of 6 lakh, excluding a floating population of over one lakh. While most households in the city have their own toilets, people residing in slums use embankments of ponds to defecate.

However, it’s those who come to the city for work on a daily basis who suffer the most. In the absence of functional public toilets, people are forced to urinate in the open.

The BeMC has constructed a considerable number of community toilets across the city and keeps adding to the number every year but many of the toilets remain closed due to lack of maintenance, particularly shortage of water. As expected, women suffer the most as they have no option but to relieve themselves in the open.

The BeMC has spent crores of rupees on various projects to keep the city clean. But several toilets including the one at Canal Street, have been razed and the authorities are not even aware of it. Santosh Behera, a resident of Canal Street rues that a toilet, constructed in 2015, was locked two years back. It has now been demolished. The ones still standing are locked and the ones that are functional lie in a dilapidated condition.