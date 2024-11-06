Mother-daughter duo charred to death in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a tragic incident, an elderly woman and her daughter were reportedly charred to death due to a fire accident at their house within Sadar police limits in Sambalpur on Tuesday night. The victims - Snehalata Dixit (98) and Sairendri (62) were staying at Hatapada in Maneswar.

According to the police, neighbours of Dixits' noticed a plume of smoke emanating from the windows of their house at about 10.30 pm. They rushed to the duo's rescue and found out that Sairendri was on fire and was reportedly running around for help.

On receiving the information, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. Snehalata and Sairendri had sustained severe burn injuries and they succumbed. While the cause of the fire accident is yet to be ascertained, family members of the victims suspect foul play.

Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the matter. Sadar SDPO Tophan Bag said, "The bodies of the mother-daughter duo were recovered from different rooms and they were sent to a hospital for postmortem." A scientific team also visited the spot on the day to investigate the fire accident.