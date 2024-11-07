Five engineering students suspended for ragging junior in Odisha's government college

KEONJHAR: Police on Wednesday detained five students of Keonjhar Government Engineering College for allegedly ragging a junior. They were also suspended from the institution for one year.

As per reports, a second year student of mining engineering, was allegedly assaulted by the five in the hostel following which he was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. He suffered injuries on his back, hands and legs in the assault.

The victim said at around 2.45 am on Wednesday, five of his seniors barged into his room (no 12) at Baldevjew hostel and thrashed him with iron rods and sticks.

The victim sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Following the incident, his father filed a written complaint at the Town police station.

A police team visited the hostel and detained the five students who have also been suspended from the institution for one year. Sources said the college authorities were informed that the complainant was being harassed by the seniors. But instead of any corrective action, the authorities let off the seniors with just a warning.

College principal Prof Saroj Kumar Sarangi said the college disciplinary committee will take stringent action. He said a meeting regarding the incident was held and strict action will be taken against the culprits after a thorough probe.

Town police have registered a case (no 551), said sources. Meanwhile the incident has raised questions over the efficacy of anti-ragging cells in colleges. With such incidents being reported from colleges especially medical and engineering across the state, parents have demanded stricter punishment for those found guilty of ragging.