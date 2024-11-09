Koraput police stations to get better infrastructure, says Odisha DGP Yogesh Khurania

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Friday said police station in Koraput district will get the required infrastructure and adequate manpower by the end of this year.

Addressing media persons at the police headquarters here, he said police stations in the district will be given well-maintained vehicles to ensure proper patrolling and prompt response to people’s grievances. He said Odisha Police along with the CAPFs are doing a remarkable job to combat left wing extremism while reiterating his commitment to weed out Naxalism in the state by 2026. Khurania said Odisha Police has renewed its focus on curbing land encroachment and curbing ganja trade.

“Strict action will be taken against land grabbers and those flouting the law. Such cases will be dealt with impartially and diligently,” he said. The DGP said cannabis cultivation and smuggling remains a challenge in Koraput and Malkangiri district. Combating the menace is now the state police’s priority after the Maoist issue. He underscored the role of local communities in supporting police’s efforts to dismantle the network of ganja smugglers.

Among others, DIG (intelligence) Kanwar Vishal Singh, DIG (operations) Akhilesvar Singh, Koraput SP Rohit Verma and collector V Keerthi Vasan accompanied the DGP during his visits to security forces’ camps across the district.