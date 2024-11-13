Four of a family attacked over political enmity in Odisha's Nayagarh, three critical

BERHAMPUR: Four members of a family were injured, three of them seriously, after being allegedly attacked by BJD workers over political enmity at Chandibasta village within Town police limits in Nayagarh district on Monday evening.

The victims, Somnath Palei (28), his father Budhia Palei (46), grandmother Susila Palei (62) and a 16-year-old boy, are said to be supporters of the BJP.

Sources said the Palei family and the accused were at loggerheads and had bitter altercations on several occasions in the past. On Monday, a heated exchange broke out between the victims and their rivals over donation for ‘Shani Puja’ in the village.

The situation turned ugly when the rival group, said to be supporters of BJD, attacked the Palei family with sharp weapons, leaving three of them grievously injured.

The injured were initially rushed to Nayagarh hospital. The minor was discharged after first-aid but Somnath, Budhia and Susila were shifted to Capital Hospital and AIIMS in Bhubaneswar after their condition deteriorated.

Locals alleged that the clash was the outcome of political rivalry and financial disputes between the two groups.

On being informed, police reached the village. Basing on the complaint of a member of Palei family, a case was registered and investigation launched. Armed police has been deployed in Chandibasta to prevent escalation of the clash.