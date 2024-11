BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s recent announcement of Rs 30,000 monthly honorarium for Padma awardees of the state has come as a ray of hope for Jitendra Haripal, the voice behind Odisha’s cult folk song ‘Rangabati’.

The money would help him buy medicines for his paralysed wife and repair his small ramshackle hut at a slum in Stationpada of Sambalpur’s Khetrajpur. The hut shelters his 13-member family.

Haripal’s rendition of ‘Rangabati’ put Odisha on the global map and also fetched him the highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2017. Yet, the recognition hasn’t yet helped him secure a decent life.

Haripal earns his livelihood by singing at events and attending as guest but the work flow is limited to just four or five months in a year. He is often accompanied by his younger son Pravat, who is also a musician, and his daughter-in-law, a singer. Singing fetches the Padma awardee Rs 6,000 to Rs 15,000 per show and the government provides him Rs 1,200 as artiste pension.

Haripal, being very selective of events, said he does not perform at music shows which are dance-oriented and vulgar in tone. “Which is why, I can muster only five to six performances in a year,” he said.

While he lost his second son Pratap to an accident some years back, Haripal’s elder son Paras, an auto-driver, contributes to the family income. “However, our combined earning is not sufficient to meet the basic needs of the large family. Forget education of my grand-children or medicines for myself and my wife,” he said.

His wife Mallika suffered a fall a month-and-half back and has been paralysed since.