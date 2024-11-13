Odisha government to return land acquired for Vedanta University to rightful owners

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Odisha government on Wednesday said an administrative process has been initiated for the return of land acquired in Puri district for the establishment of an international university by Vedanta Foundation to its rightful owners.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that modalities for the return of land will be finalised in a couple of days. This will be followed by a government notification with the necessary instruction to the Puri district administration to initiate the process of de-notification which will enable the government to record the land in the name of the actual owners.

The minister said the Orissa High Court had directed for restoring the possession of acquired land to the owners on refund of money received by them as compensation in respect of their land. After the refund of the compensation amount, due procedure will follow to transfer and record the land in the name of the rightful owner.

Pujari further said the government land leased out to Anil Agarwal Foundation, a subsequent avatar of Vedanta Foundation, will be taken back to government record.