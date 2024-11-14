Green tribunal issues notices on pollution of Petanala

On October 14, 2022, the NGT had directed the state authorities to undertake renovation of Petanala and complete the work along with connecting all drainage systems in nearby areas to the sewage treatment plant by July 2024.

According to the petition, renovation and restoration work has hardly started with the construction of sidewalls limited to a stretch of just 600 metre of the 3.6 metre long water channel that flows from sector 10 to sector 1 in CDA township.

Discharge of drain water into the water channel continues unchecked as the work on connecting drainage system to the STP near Ashwini Hospital by WATCO has not been completed, the petition alleged.